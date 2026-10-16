Bakersfield College alum seeking fellow cheerleaders for homecoming game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vera Varner is 82 years old, and one night a year, she gets transported to her cheerleading days at Bakersfield College, a night she calls “almost magical.”

Varner looks forward to BC Homecoming every year, where she reconnects with other BC cheerleading alumni and even performs at halftime of the big game.

“It's like a time machine… until the next day you’re so sore you can’t move," she joked.

She wants more alumni to join her on Saturday, saying there should be at least 600 other alumni out there, if at least ten people were on the team since she was there in 1963.

If you are a BC cheerleading alum, join Vera on Saturday. All you need to do is wear red and white and sign the waiver. Email KatrinaLincon@Gmail.com for the waiver and other details.

And of course, bring your renegade spirit!

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