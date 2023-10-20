Bakersfield College Cheer team lifts spirits (and our morning reporter)
Getting homecoming ready!
23ABC's Ava Kershner with the Bakersfield College Cheer Team<br/>
Posted at 7:39 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 10:39:38-04
- The Bakersfield College Cheerleading Team is lifting spirits- and our morning reporter Ava Kershner.
- In this video, you'll see how the team is getting ready for the big Homecoming Game on Saturday Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. More information on the game is on Bakersfield College's Homecoming Website.
