Bakersfield College Cheer team lifts spirits (and our morning reporter)

Getting homecoming ready!
Posted at 7:39 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 10:39:38-04
  • The Bakersfield College Cheerleading Team is lifting spirits- and our morning reporter Ava Kershner.
  • In this video, you'll see how the team is getting ready for the big Homecoming Game on Saturday Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. More information on the game is on Bakersfield College's Homecoming Website.

