Bakersfield College honors first responders and military on Heroes Night football game

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Renegades take on rival Ventura Saturday night under the lights at Memorial Stadium, but this matchup carries greater significance than a typical football game.

The college is hosting Heroes Night, honoring first responders and military members who serve communities across Kern County. The event comes one day after the nation marks the 25th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Athletics Director Lynn Kennedy said the night is the college's way of recognizing those who dedicate their lives to public service.

"It's one thing to go on the field and compete and play a sport, but it's another thing to save lives and be someone that we can look up to," Kennedy said.

Bakersfield Fire Department Captain Alexander Clark has spent nearly his entire career - 23 years - serving the department. He said the September 11th attacks shaped his decision to join the fire service.

"I was younger, hadn't joined the fire service yet, so it really was something that kind of geared me or steered me in that direction because I wanted to help, especially just like everyone else did that day," Clark said.

Twenty-five years later, Clark said remembering September 11th is no longer only about honoring those lost. It is also about passing the history and sacrifice of that day to a new generation of firefighters.

"For our younger firefighters, a lot of them weren't even born at the time, so we are trying to instill that story and share it with them so they can pass it on to future generations," Clark said.

Kennedy said Heroes Night is a chance to pause, remember and recognize the people still answering the call to serve.

"I think too often we just start living our daily lives and forget where we are as a community or as a family and as individuals, and so I think it's OK to take reflection and look back in the past," Kennedy said.

Heroes Night kicks off Saturday at 6 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. First responders and military members receive free admission.

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