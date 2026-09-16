Bakersfield College kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month with celebration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to celebrate the cultures, traditions, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities across the country.

At Bakersfield College, that celebration is already underway.

From a keynote address by Arvin Mayor Olivia Calderon to a live performance by Bakersfield-based bilingual band Velorio, Bakersfield College was full of energy from staff and students alike.

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated nationwide, and this year's theme is "unidos, somos mas," which means, "together, we are more."

“My parents left everything back in Mexico just to give me a better life, and now, being an adult and having my own children, it makes me feel very motivated to accomplish working in the human service field," said Iran Giles, an AB540 worker at Bakersfield College.

Hispanic Heritage Month is especially important in Kern County, where more than 58% of residents are Hispanic or Latino.

The energy was clear in the smiles, colors and decorations throughout the event.

The community felt it through the free food like chips and salsa, aguas frescas and even a casserole dish.

“The emotions are tremendous; we see everything in color," said Isabel Castañeda, the program manager at the Bakersfield College Arvin Educational Center. "The vibrancy, the culture that we celebrate is represented in our colors. We tell a story.

As attendees soaked in the messages from the speakers and enjoyed their food, the theme of the month had really settled into the air and into the campus at Bakersfield College.

Hispanic Heritage Month will go through October 15, and throughout the month there will be several activities across Kern County.

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