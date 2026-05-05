Bakersfield College names 3 finalists in presidential search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College has narrowed its presidential search to 3 finalists.

According to an email sent to campus staff Monday, the finalists are Dr. Phillip King, Dr. Daniel Lopez, and current Acting President Stacy Pfluger.

Public forums are expected to take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Renegade Event Center at Bakersfield College. Each candidate will participate in a 45-minute forum.

The forums are expected to be open to all faculty, administrators, staff, students, and the general public.

The new president is expected to start July 1.

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