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Bakersfield College names 3 finalists in presidential search

Public forums are scheduled this week at the Renegade Event Center, where each candidate will participate in a 45-minute session open to the campus community and general public.
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BC announces finalists for College President
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College has narrowed its presidential search to 3 finalists.

According to an email sent to campus staff Monday, the finalists are Dr. Phillip King, Dr. Daniel Lopez, and current Acting President Stacy Pfluger.

Public forums are expected to take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Renegade Event Center at Bakersfield College. Each candidate will participate in a 45-minute forum.

The forums are expected to be open to all faculty, administrators, staff, students, and the general public.

The new president is expected to start July 1.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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