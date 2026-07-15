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Bakersfield College Panorama campus closes due to nearby brush fire in northeast Bakersfield

A brush fire on the bluffs near the campus prompted officials to cancel all classes and events until Wednesday, July 15, 2026.
Bakersfield College Panorama campus closed due to brush fire
ALERTCalifornia
Bakersfield College Panorama campus closed due to brush fire
Bakersfield College Panorama campus closed due to brush fire
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Due to a nearby brush fire, the Bakersfield College Panorama campus in northeast Bakersfield is closed.

The fire started Tuesday evening on the bluffs near the campus.

As of 6pm on Tuesday, Watch Duty reports the fire being 2.5 acres.

The school's website showing the closure saying "Due to smoke caused by small brush fire on the bluffs, the Panorama Campus is closed. All classes/events canceled until Wednesday July 15, 2026. Do NOT come to campus."

No word on how the fire started and if there are any injuries.

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