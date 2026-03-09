Bakersfield College reissuing misspelled diplomas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is reissuing diplomas after interim President Dr. Stacy Pfluger says the college's name was misspelled on the documents.

Pfluger is apologizing to affected graduates, who will automatically receive a corrected diploma.

Graduates from 2023 and 2024 need to submit a form so the school can confirm their current contact information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

