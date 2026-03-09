Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield College reissuing misspelled diplomas

Interim President Dr. Stacy Pfluger is apologizing to affected graduates, who will automatically receive a corrected diploma.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
BC to reissue diplomas with misspellings
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College is reissuing diplomas after interim President Dr. Stacy Pfluger says the college's name was misspelled on the documents.

Pfluger is apologizing to affected graduates, who will automatically receive a corrected diploma.

Graduates from 2023 and 2024 need to submit a form so the school can confirm their current contact information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

03/09/2026

Sunny

80° / 52°

0%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Sunny

77° / 50°

3%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Sunny

76° / 51°

6%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Sunny

82° / 54°

3%

Friday

03/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

83° / 55°

4%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Mostly Sunny

82° / 55°

4%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

85° / 57°

3%

Monday

03/16/2026

Sunny

91° / 59°

2%