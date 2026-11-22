BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family and friends gathered Saturday to honor the life of 16-year-old William Aviles, who was shot and killed during a Halloween party in southwest Bakersfield.

Through laughter and tears, loved ones remembered Aviles as a young man whose kindness left a lasting impression on those around him.

"He was going to go places. With his football and his track, he was going places. He helped special needs kids. He was there for everybody," Haylie Quezada, William's cousin, said.

His grandfather, Jon Watson, remembers a moment when they both encountered a homeless man that he says showed just how much William cared for others.

"William stopped, looked right at the guy and said, what are you guys doing? This guy needs a sweater, and he looked around at the group to see who had an extra sweater. And that's who William was," Watson said.

Throughout the service, loved ones remembered Aviles as someone who never hesitated to make a new friend, and always found a way to brighten someone's day.

But everything changed in the early morning hours of Halloween this year, when Aviles was shot and killed at a party in southwest Bakersfield. Now, his family is pleading for someone who knows what happened to come forward.

"No one should ever do this. I buried my grandson today. I'm surprised with the amount of people that the party, that we don't have information of somebody coming forward yet. The message I have is the second guy who calls gets nothing. The first guy who calls gets the whole $20,000. Make the call," Watson said.

But even in their grief, his loved ones are holding onto the memories that made Aviles so special. His little sister, Audrey Corona, says he was more than a brother.

"He was like a best friend to me and we would always talk and have fun," Corona said.

As everyone gathered to say their final goodbyes, they were reminded just how many lives Aviles touched.

"I hope he can see now from all these people here that so many people loved and cared about him and that he made such an impact on everybody's life in so many different ways," Samantha Rosales, William's former girlfriend, said.

Kern Secret Witness continues to offer a $20,000 reward for anybody who can give information leading to an arrest of the person responsible for Aviles' death. You can submit an anonymous tip by calling 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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