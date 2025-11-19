Bakersfield Congressman Vince Fong appointed to House Homeland Security Committee

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Local Congressman Vince Fong has been appointed to the House Homeland Security Committee, positioning him to address major security threats facing both California and the nation.

In his new role, Fong will work on critical issues including counter-terrorism, emergency preparedness, and cybersecurity. The committee also handles threats from illegal immigration and foreign adversaries like China.

"From our borders and ports to our cybersecurity and defense assets – we must make public safety a top priority and be ready to confront the ever-evolving threats facing our nation," Fong said.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues on the Committee to advance policies that safeguard our communities, strengthen our preparedness, and ensure the security of the American people."

In his statement, Fong emphasized that a secure California is critical to protecting the homeland.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

