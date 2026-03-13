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Bakersfield council approves Bank of America building lease

Bakersfield city leaders say the deal could save money and bring police department staff closer to downtown.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield council approves Bank of America building lease
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council voted Wednesday to approve a lease agreement with an option to purchase the Bank of America building in downtown Bakersfield.

The item passed on a 5-1 vote, with Ward 6 Councilmember Zack Bashirtash voting no.

The property at 1430 and 1440 Truxtun Ave. sits near the Kern County Courthouse and includes the tower, the former Bank of America space, and hundreds of parking spaces.

City leaders say the deal could save money, bring police department staff closer to downtown, and give the city the option to purchase the site after completing due diligence.

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