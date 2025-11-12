Bakersfield councilmember reveals cancer battle after missing meetings

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Councilmember Ken Weir revealed Tuesday he has been battling cancer, explaining his extended absence from council meetings throughout the year.

Weir, who represents Ward 3 covering a large portion of northeast Bakersfield, had been missing consecutive council meetings, prompting questions about his whereabouts.

In a written statement released by the city Tuesday, Weir disclosed his health struggle for the first time.

"For several months now, I have been undergoing medical treatment for cancer," Weir said. "I thought my treatment/recovery would allow me to return to my duties sooner than later. However, I have had several setbacks and I underestimated the treatments and the amount of recovery time needed."

Weir expressed gratitude to his fellow council members and assured constituents their concerns are being addressed.

"I appreciate the patience of my council colleagues and have been assured by the City Manager that my constituent issues are being addressed and will continue to be handled in a timely fashion," Weir said.

The councilmember indicated he will return to meetings when his health permits.

"I will continue to stay updated on City Council issues and will attend meetings as my health allows," Weir said. "I ask the public for your prayers and understanding during this time while I prioritize my health."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

