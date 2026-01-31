Bakersfield councilwoman Manpreet Kaur files to run for California's 16th Senate District seat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur has filed paperwork to run for California's 16th Senate District seat, setting up a potential primary challenge against incumbent Democrat Melissa Hurtado.

Kaur joins Guillermo Asuncion Gonzalez, who has also filed to run for the seat.

The filing deadline is March 6.

"I've been encouraged by the community and my constituents to explore my options, which in my eyes is an honor to begin with," Kaur said.

The 16th Senate District race will be closely watched as candidates prepare for the upcoming primary election on June 2.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

