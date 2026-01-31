Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield councilwoman Manpreet Kaur files to run for California's 16th Senate District seat

Three candidates have now filed for California's 16th Senate District seat ahead of March deadline
23ABC
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield City Councilwoman Manpreet Kaur has filed paperwork to run for California's 16th Senate District seat, setting up a potential primary challenge against incumbent Democrat Melissa Hurtado.

Kaur joins Guillermo Asuncion Gonzalez, who has also filed to run for the seat.

The filing deadline is March 6.

"I've been encouraged by the community and my constituents to explore my options, which in my eyes is an honor to begin with," Kaur said.

The 16th Senate District race will be closely watched as candidates prepare for the upcoming primary election on June 2.

