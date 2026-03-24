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Bakersfield creates a new legal role ahead of attorney's retirement

The City Council plans to hire a chief assistant city attorney right away so the current city attorney can mentor the new hire before stepping down at the end of the year.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield creates new legal role ahead of attorney retirement
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is creating a new legal position to prepare for a major retirement.

The current city attorney plans to step down at the end of the year, and leaders want to hire a chief assistant city attorney right away. This gives the current attorney time to mentor the new hire.

The council must pass an ordinance to make the job official. City leaders will figure out how to pay for the role in upcoming budgets.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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