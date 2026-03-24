Bakersfield creates a new legal role ahead of attorney's retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is creating a new legal position to prepare for a major retirement.

The current city attorney plans to step down at the end of the year, and leaders want to hire a chief assistant city attorney right away. This gives the current attorney time to mentor the new hire.

The council must pass an ordinance to make the job official. City leaders will figure out how to pay for the role in upcoming budgets.

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