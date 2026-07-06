Bakersfield cyclist wins Race Across America division, sets new speed record in 20th race

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield road racing cyclist Joe Petersen has won the 60-69 mixed division of the 2026 Race Across America — and set a new average speed record in the process — in his 20th time competing in the event.

Petersen rode with Team Skipper, a 4-person mixed team that crossed the finish line in Atlantic City together after racing from the West Coast.

"It's one of those things that I could probably do in my sleep because I just live for it," Petersen said. "I love the challenge, and I love reaching possibilities and potentials, and it was every, every time it's different. It was a learning experience, but it was joyful, and I was blessed to be able to do it."

The team came together under uncertain circumstances. The final roster wasn't confirmed until the day before the race, when Matthew Lefthand joined as a replacement for an injured cyclist — a move that kept the team within the 60-69 average age division. Hall of Famer Tim Skipper headed up the quartet, along with Barbara Sullivan, an Ironman triathlete who Petersen described as one of the original team members.

"She was one of the original people on the team because it's a mixed team, and she did phenomenal," Petersen said. "The woman can climb like nobody's business. She's 70 years old, she's been on the podium in Hawaii at the Hawaiian Ironman multiple times in her 60s and 70s, posting times that 30-year-olds can't hit. She's just phenomenal."

Petersen said Lefthand was the high point of the race for him personally.

"The high point of this event was me meeting Matthew Lefthand and the inspiration I got from him because as I get older, it's like sometimes you start going, well, you know, you're getting older, Joe. You need to slow down, and it's like he just had that spark and that fire and that enthusiasm and that passion," Petersen said.

"Just watching him time after time get out there and he just couldn't wait to get on the bike, and he inspired me, kind of just reminded me where I was 30 years ago, and it really helped me get past some sticking points where I was able to do things that I haven't been able to do in a few years because of injuries."

The race was not without its low points. Petersen described being sent out onto a freeway in Ohio during a rainstorm as the most harrowing moment of the event.

"The worst part for me was getting put out on the road in the middle of a raging rainstorm on a freeway with off-ramps and on-ramps and cars coming in and out, and nobody's looking for a cyclist on the freeway, and I had no support behind me," Petersen said. "And I was just bracing myself to get hit, and I've been hit by cars 5 times, never in this race, only here at home in Bakersfield."

Petersen noted that the Race Across America course does not typically use interstates, but permits are obtained when no other roadways are available.

Crossing the finish line in Atlantic City with his teammates was a moment Petersen said he has cherished across all 20 of his RAAM appearances.

"We all get out, and we all cross the line together, and it's a team effort, team and crew," Petersen said. "Everybody gives 100%. Everybody makes the right decisions at the right time to make it happen, to achieve records and victories."

Among the awards Petersen has collected over his career is a Race Across America Hall of Fame induction from 2018, which he called his favorite.

"It allows me to talk to other people, this gives validity to my speaking in regards to ultra cycling, masters racers, defying age, setting goals," Petersen said.

Petersen, who is 68, said he plans to keep racing until he is 80. He is already looking ahead to next year's RAAM and said the 2026 race served as a warm-up for his next challenge — the HooDoo 500, a 500-mile race in St. George, Utah, in August.

"After 3000 miles, 500 is pretty much nothing," Petersen said. "I'll close my eyes, wake up, and we'll be at the finish line."

Petersen said his path to ultra cycling began after he moved to Bakersfield and decided to try a triathlon.

"I bought an old, used, beat-up bike and started training, and I did a couple of triathlons long enough to figure out that I'm not a triathlete because I swim like a rock, but I was beating all the pros on the bike," Petersen said. "I'm going to quit running, and I'm going to quit swimming, and I'm just going to ride my bike, and I started winning state championships and setting records and having fun."

He said doubters only fueled his drive.

"Everybody looked at me. I'm 6'4, 230. You're too big to be a cyclist, Joe. You'll never make it," Petersen said. "And that was a good challenge. It's like, I like someone telling me I can't do something because I'll prove you wrong."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy

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