Bakersfield detective loses certification over child porn charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield Police detective facing federal charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and receiving child pornography has had his law enforcement certification temporarily suspended.

The Police Officer Standards and Training office has temporarily suspended the POST certification of Marc Lugo, meaning he cannot perform his duties or exercise the powers of a sworn officer during the suspension period.

Experts say this is usually the first step in an officer permanently losing their POST certification, which is a requirement to be a police officer in California.

According to court documents, Lugo asked the minor to send him sexually explicit material.

Lugo has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His next court appearance is set for January in the Federal District Court in Fresno.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

