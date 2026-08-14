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Bakersfield DUI checkpoints set for this weekend

Bakersfield Police and the CHP will each run DUI and driver's license checkpoints Friday and Saturday nights.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
BPD and CHP to hold DUI checkpoints this weekend
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement agencies are stepping up DUI enforcement in Bakersfield this weekend with checkpoints and patrols planned across the city.

Bakersfield Police will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m., along with a large-scale saturation patrol in undisclosed areas of the city.

The California Highway Patrol will hold its own DUI and driver's license checkpoint in an undisclosed area of Bakersfield on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Officers at both checkpoints will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, as well as proper licensing.

Both agencies say checkpoint locations are chosen based on factors including collision data and DUI arrests.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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