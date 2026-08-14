Bakersfield DUI checkpoints set for this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Law enforcement agencies are stepping up DUI enforcement in Bakersfield this weekend with checkpoints and patrols planned across the city.

Bakersfield Police will hold a DUI and driver's license checkpoint Friday night from 6:30 p.m. until 2 a.m., along with a large-scale saturation patrol in undisclosed areas of the city.

The California Highway Patrol will hold its own DUI and driver's license checkpoint in an undisclosed area of Bakersfield on Saturday from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Officers at both checkpoints will be looking for signs of alcohol or drug impairment, as well as proper licensing.

Both agencies say checkpoint locations are chosen based on factors including collision data and DUI arrests.

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