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Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect in East Bakersfield restaurant fire

The suspect was last seen on East 19th Street and is known to spend time near the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect in East Bakersfield restaurant fire
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of setting fire to Luigi's Restaurant in East Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

The suspect was last seen on East 19th Street. He is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored boots. He is also known to wear a bright red baseball hat and spend time near the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.

Anyone with information is asked to call arson investigators at (661) 326-3699.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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