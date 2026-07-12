Bakersfield Fire Department seeks arson suspect in East Bakersfield restaurant fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of setting fire to Luigi's Restaurant in East Bakersfield early Saturday morning.

The suspect was last seen on East 19th Street. He is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark T-shirt, blue jeans, and light-colored boots. He is also known to wear a bright red baseball hat and spend time near the Bakersfield Rescue Mission.

Anyone with information is asked to call arson investigators at (661) 326-3699.

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