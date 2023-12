The Bakersfield Fire Department is holding a pancake breakfast fundraiser, all for one of their own.

Firefighter David Cueto is experiencing a medical emergency, so all the proceeds from the event will go to him.

You can help out, as the event is going on until 10 a.m. on Friday Dec. 8 at 2020 G street. A plate costs $5.

