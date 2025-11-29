Bakersfield High falls short in overtime heartbreaker, loses Central Section Division 2 title 23-20

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield High's quest for back-to-back Central Section Division 2 championships came to a heartbreaking end as the Drillers fell to Arroyo Grande 23-20 in overtime at Griffith Field.

The Drillers entered the title game as defending champions after defeating the Eagles 24-21 in last year's championship matchup.

Bakersfield High found itself trailing 14-10 at halftime but quickly rallied in the third quarter. BJ Veasey, wearing number 0, delivered an impressive touchdown catch in the end zone to give the Drillers a 17-14 lead.

However, Arroyo Grande responded with two field goals in the fourth quarter to take a 20-17 advantage. Bakersfield High managed to force overtime with a clutch field goal that tied the game 20-20.

In the extra period, the Drillers couldn't find the magic they needed as Arroyo Grande connected on the game-winning field goal to hand Bakersfield High a devastating 23-20 loss.

The defeat ends Bakersfield High's championship defense in what proved to be a thriller from start to finish, with the Drillers falling just short of repeating as Central Section Division 2 champions.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

