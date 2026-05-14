Bakersfield High School lockdown lifted after phone threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A lockdown at Bakersfield High School has been lifted following a reported phone threat made to the campus.

According to the Kern High School District, the lockdown was placed just after 9 a.m. due to the reported phone threat.

BHS will resume normal operations for the rest of the day. Law enforcement and security will continue to be on campus as an added precaution.

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