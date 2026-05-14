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Bakersfield High School lockdown lifted after phone threat

The Kern High School District says the lockdown was placed just after 9 a.m. due to a reported phone threat made to the campus.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield High School lockdown lifted after phone threat
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A lockdown at Bakersfield High School has been lifted following a reported phone threat made to the campus.

According to the Kern High School District, the lockdown was placed just after 9 a.m. due to the reported phone threat.

BHS will resume normal operations for the rest of the day. Law enforcement and security will continue to be on campus as an added precaution.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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