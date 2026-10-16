Bakersfield high schooler founds nonprofit bringing educational opportunities to foster, underserved youth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Mariana Vargas, a student at Bakersfield Christian High School, founded 'For A Better Future USA,' a nonprofit aimed at providing educational and extracurricular opportunities for foster youth and underserved children.

Her journey began years ago, when she befriended a girl named Cristina, who had grown up in an orphanage in Mexico. Cristina spoke only Spanish, and Vargas found herself helping her navigate the classroom. That experience opened Vargas' eyes to the challenges some children face without the support they need.

"This honestly sparked something in me where I realized that there needs to be a change and there needs to be more people out here in the community who are willing to input more of these opportunities for these kids," Vargas said.

For A Better Future USA partners with local businesses to provide scholarships for foster youth and underserved children. Those partners include Kumon, Code Ninjas, and Mathnasium, offering opportunities to develop academic and technology skills.

At Kumon Brimhall, owner Vikash Lakhani said he was impressed not only by Mariana's idea, but by her determination to make it happen.

"It took her a while, but I know she got on board with the city. There's a lot of legwork that went on and for someone that's in high school to actually follow through on their vision is outstanding," Lakhani said.

Lakhani said two students have been recruited through Vargas' scholarship program and are expected to begin at Kumon.

Code Ninjas has also partnered with the organization to offer free coding education through scholarships. Owner Mina Rama and General Manager Caleb Earl said the goal is to give children access to opportunities they might otherwise miss out on.

"It was really important for us to support her because we believe in this. And I think there's nothing more fulfilling in life than to be able to change a child's trajectory," Rama said.

"They could be making games today, but in 10 years from now they're making the next AI. They're making the next biggest tech thing. It's starting here and learning these critical thinking skills," Earl said.

For Vargas, the work is just beginning. She hopes to expand the program.

"This isn't really about me, this is more about the kids and I just really wanna see them grow and be the type of people for this future. For the future of Bakersfield, for the future of wherever they end up going. If I get to see that, that would honestly just fulfill my heart," Vargas said.

Those interested in applying for a scholarship or donating to For A Better Future USA can visit the organization's website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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