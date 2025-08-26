Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield High student arrested in 7-Eleven employee attack investigation

Kern High School District police confirm one arrest made after alleged attack on store employee by Bakersfield High students on California Avenue
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One arrest has been made in connection with an alleged attack on a 7-Eleven employee by Bakersfield High School students, according to Kern High School District police officials.

Bakersfield Police Department received a report of the incident on Thursday, Aug. 21, just after 3:30 p.m. at the store located on California Avenue and H Street.

Officers arrived at about 3:43 p.m. and found one employee with minor injuries from an attack, BPD said.

However, the alleged Bakersfield High School students involved had already left the scene when officers arrived, so no one was taken into custody at that time, BPD said.

Since then, police at the Kern High School District have taken over the investigation.

