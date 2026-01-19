Bakersfield lottery player wins $1 million off Los Angeles Rams scratcher

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Five California lottery players are starting 2026 as millionaires after winning big with Game Day scratchers, including one in Bakersfield.

Two players claimed $1 million playing the Los Angeles Rams Scratchers. Ankien Ngo pulled down their winning play with a ticket from the Samco on Hughes Lane, just off Highway 99 in Bakersfield. Michael Richter hauled in his seven-figures with a ticket that passed the counter of San Diego's Parkside Market on Thorn Avenue.

Officials remind players that lottery proceeds also help support public education and school programs throughout California.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

