Bakersfield man accused of pepper-spraying family, including children, in SLO parking lot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man faces multiple charges after police say he pepper-sprayed a family, including two children, during a confrontation in a San Luis Obispo parking lot.

San Luis Obispo police say 38-year-old Travis Franco retrieved pepper spray from his vehicle and sprayed the family in a Food 4 Less parking lot before driving away.

Officers later found Franco in Avila Beach, where they also discovered a handgun inside his vehicle that was not stored according to California law.

Franco was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, unlawful use of pepper spray, and improper storage of a firearm.

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