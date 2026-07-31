Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield man accused of pepper-spraying family, including children, in SLO parking lot

Travis Franco faces felony child abuse and other charges after a confrontation at a Food 4 Less in San Luis Obispo.
A Bakersfield man faces felony child abuse charges after police say he pepper-sprayed a family, including two children, in a San Luis Obispo parking lot.
Bakersfield man accused of pepper-spraying family in SLO parking lot
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man faces multiple charges after police say he pepper-sprayed a family, including two children, during a confrontation in a San Luis Obispo parking lot.

San Luis Obispo police say 38-year-old Travis Franco retrieved pepper spray from his vehicle and sprayed the family in a Food 4 Less parking lot before driving away.

Officers later found Franco in Avila Beach, where they also discovered a handgun inside his vehicle that was not stored according to California law.

Franco was booked on suspicion of felony child abuse, unlawful use of pepper spray, and improper storage of a firearm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

FridayFri

07/31/2026

Sunny

105° / 73°

0%

SaturdaySat

08/01/2026

Sunny

106° / 76°

0%

SundaySun

08/02/2026

Sunny

108° / 77°

0%

MondayMon

08/03/2026

Sunny

108° / 77°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/04/2026

Sunny

107° / 77°

0%

WednesdayWed

08/05/2026

Sunny

107° / 77°

0%

ThursdayThu

08/06/2026

Sunny

106° / 77°

0%

FridayFri

08/07/2026

Sunny

105° / 77°

0%