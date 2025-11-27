Bakersfield man arrested for murder after woman found shot dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 37-year-old Bakersfield man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds at a northwest Bakersfield home Wednesday night.

Manuel Robles was arrested for murder after officers responded to Tallulah Falls Court in northwest Bakersfield just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Hageman Road and Calloway Drive, which Bakersfield Police Department says was tied to the shooting incident. The intersection was closed for a short period but has since reopened.

According to Kern County Sheriff arrest information, Robles was also charged with willful cruelty to a child and inflicting injury on a spouse.

He is due in court December 2.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

