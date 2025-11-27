Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield man arrested for murder after woman found shot dead

Manuel Robles, 37, also faces charges of child cruelty and spousal injury in connection with Wednesday night incident
BPD Investigates Murder
KNN
BPD Investigates Murder
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 37-year-old Bakersfield man has been arrested for murder after a woman was found dead with gunshot wounds at a northwest Bakersfield home Wednesday night.

Manuel Robles was arrested for murder after officers responded to Tallulah Falls Court in northwest Bakersfield just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday following reports of a shooting, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found the victim dead at the scene.

Shortly after the shooting, a traffic crash occurred at the intersection of Hageman Road and Calloway Drive, which Bakersfield Police Department says was tied to the shooting incident. The intersection was closed for a short period but has since reopened.

According to Kern County Sheriff arrest information, Robles was also charged with willful cruelty to a child and inflicting injury on a spouse.

He is due in court December 2.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

11/27/2025

Partly Cloudy

-° / 44°

13%

Friday

11/28/2025

Fog Late

64° / 44°

14%

Saturday

11/29/2025

Mostly Clear

60° / 43°

7%

Sunday

11/30/2025

Mostly Clear

61° / 44°

5%

Monday

12/01/2025

Mostly Clear

62° / 44°

4%

Tuesday

12/02/2025

Partly Cloudy

62° / 44°

5%

Wednesday

12/03/2025

Mostly Clear

59° / 42°

5%

Thursday

12/04/2025

Mostly Clear

61° / 43°

3%