Bakersfield man charged with murder in Taylor Street stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man already behind bars on a robbery charge now faces a murder charge in connection with a stabbing death that occurred last month.

Bakersfield police detectives obtained an arrest warrant on May 5 for Jerome Andreas, 34, in connection with the stabbing death of 60-year-old Michael A Gauthier near Taylor Street in southwest Bakersfield on April 15.

Andreas was already in custody at the Kern County Justice Facility on a separate robbery charge stemming from an April 27 incident on Oak Street. Due to Andreas already being in custody, the murder arrest was provided to Kern County Sheriff's Office staff at the Justice Facility.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.

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