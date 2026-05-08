Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield man charged with murder in Taylor Street stabbing

Jerome Andreas, 34, was already in custody on a robbery charge when detectives obtained a murder warrant in the April 15 stabbing death.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield man charged with murder in Taylor Street stabbing
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man already behind bars on a robbery charge now faces a murder charge in connection with a stabbing death that occurred last month.

Bakersfield police detectives obtained an arrest warrant on May 5 for Jerome Andreas, 34, in connection with the stabbing death of 60-year-old Michael A Gauthier near Taylor Street in southwest Bakersfield on April 15.

Andreas was already in custody at the Kern County Justice Facility on a separate robbery charge stemming from an April 27 incident on Oak Street. Due to Andreas already being in custody, the murder arrest was provided to Kern County Sheriff's Office staff at the Justice Facility.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

05/08/2026

Sunny

92° / 60°

0%

Saturday

05/09/2026

Sunny

92° / 62°

0%

Sunday

05/10/2026

Sunny

96° / 65°

0%

Monday

05/11/2026

Sunny

102° / 70°

0%

Tuesday

05/12/2026

Sunny

99° / 64°

2%

Wednesday

05/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 60°

0%

Thursday

05/14/2026

Sunny

88° / 61°

2%

Friday

05/15/2026

Sunny

91° / 63°

0%