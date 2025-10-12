Bakersfield man dies in apparent hit-and-run crash on Camino Media

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man died after being the victim in what Bakersfield police say was an apparent hit and run. At around 8am Sunday, police received a report of a man lying on the street on the 7900 block of Camino Media, just off Gosford Road.

"An adult male was down on the roadway and was unresponsive, " said Sgt. Caleb Kaiser. "He was pronounced dead at the scene."

Kaiser said there was physical evidence of a collision. The victim is a white male in his 40s, said Kaiser, adding there is no current information on a suspect description or type of vehicle involved.

Police were on scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon, canvassing the area and checking for Ring surveillance video from nearby homes.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Bakersfield police at (661) 327-7111.

