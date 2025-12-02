Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield man found guilty of second degree murder in domestic violence case

Adula Andrew Harris faces up to 66 years to life for shooting Ever Florez who tried to protect daughter
Bakersfield Man Guilty of Murder After Killing Protective Grandfather
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A jury has found Adula Andrew Harris of Bakersfield guilty of second degree murder in a domestic violence case that left a grandfather dead in front of his grandchildren.

Prosecutors say Harris shot and killed Ever Florez in July after Florez tried to protect his daughter from Harris. Harris had been arguing with the woman, who is the mother of his children, when Florez intervened.

Harris then shot Florez dead while the victim's grandchildren witnessed the murder.

Harris faces up to 66 years to life in prison when he is sentenced in January.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

