Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield man gets 24-plus years for meth trafficking to Tampa

Jacob Paul Arjona recruited two men to fly more than 130 pounds of meth from Los Angeles to Tampa in 2023 while he traveled separately to oversee distribution.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield man gets 24-plus years for meth trafficking to Tampa
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for transporting more than 130 pounds of methamphetamine to Tampa International Airport.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jacob Paul Arjona recruited two men to fly the drugs from Los Angeles to Florida in 2023 while he traveled separately to oversee distribution.

Arjona has been in custody since February 2025 and will serve this sentence concurrently with a separate federal drug and kidnapping case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

02/27/2026

Mostly Sunny

78° / 56°

1%

Saturday

02/28/2026

Partly Cloudy

82° / 56°

6%

Sunday

03/01/2026

Mostly Sunny

80° / 53°

6%

Monday

03/02/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 49°

10%

Tuesday

03/03/2026

Mostly Sunny

72° / 49°

6%

Wednesday

03/04/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 49°

11%

Thursday

03/05/2026

Mostly Sunny

66° / 45°

11%

Friday

03/06/2026

Sunny

70° / 46°

3%