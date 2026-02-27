Bakersfield man gets 24-plus years for meth trafficking to Tampa

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in federal prison for transporting more than 130 pounds of methamphetamine to Tampa International Airport.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Jacob Paul Arjona recruited two men to fly the drugs from Los Angeles to Florida in 2023 while he traveled separately to oversee distribution.

Arjona has been in custody since February 2025 and will serve this sentence concurrently with a separate federal drug and kidnapping case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

