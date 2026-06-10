Bakersfield man pleads no contest in deadly Campus Park Drive crash that killed 66-year-old woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man accused in a deadly crash has entered a plea agreement.

Karim Reyad pleaded no contest to one count of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and admitted to 2 separate enhancements of causing bodily injury to more than one victim.

Reyad is scheduled to be sentenced July 9 and faces 8 years in prison.

The case stems from an April 2023 crash on Campus Park Drive in southwest Bakersfield that killed 66-year-old Gayla Sue Price.

WATCH OUR COVERAGE OF THE ORIGINAL INCIDENT BELOW:

1 dead, 2 injured in Campus Park Drive crash

Investigators alleged Reyad was driving more than 100 miles per hour before crossing into oncoming traffic and crashing head-on into Price's vehicle.

Reyad was originally charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and several other felony counts.

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