Bakersfield Memorial Hospital earns Magnet designation, a first for all of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital has earned Magnet designation, a major healthcare first for Kern County.

The honor is the highest international recognition a hospital can receive for nursing excellence, and it comes from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Bakersfield Memorial is now the first and only Magnet hospital in the entire county.

Fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals have earned this status. In California, just 64 hospitals hold the designation.

Hospital leaders say the honor reflects their nursing team's hard work and compassionate care. They say patients at Magnet hospitals often see better outcomes and higher satisfaction.

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