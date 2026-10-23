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Bakersfield Memorial Hospital earns Magnet designation, a first for all of Kern County

Bakersfield Memorial is now the first and only Magnet hospital in Kern County, earning the highest international honor for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Bakersfield Memorial Hospital earns Magnet designation, becoming the first and only hospital in Kern County to earn the top nursing honor.
Bakersfield Memorial earns Magnet designation, a first for Kern County
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Memorial Hospital has earned Magnet designation, a major healthcare first for Kern County.

The honor is the highest international recognition a hospital can receive for nursing excellence, and it comes from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

Bakersfield Memorial is now the first and only Magnet hospital in the entire county.

Fewer than 10% of U.S. hospitals have earned this status. In California, just 64 hospitals hold the designation.

Hospital leaders say the honor reflects their nursing team's hard work and compassionate care. They say patients at Magnet hospitals often see better outcomes and higher satisfaction.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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