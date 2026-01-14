Bakersfield motel stabbing suspect enters not guilty plea in court

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly stabbing at a Bakersfield motel pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday.

Paul Parra, 46, was arrested Sunday night without incident and is being held without bail.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Parra was arrested after a man was found with stab wounds at the Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court Sunday morning.

The victim is expected to be identified by the coroner's office at a later date.

Parra is set to appear in court for preliminary hearings on Jan. 26 and 27.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

