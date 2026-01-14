Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield motel stabbing suspect enters not guilty plea in court

Paul Parra, 46, is being held without bail after Sunday arrest in connection with fatal stabbing at Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield motel stabbing suspect pleads not guilty in court
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly stabbing at a Bakersfield motel pleaded not guilty in his first court appearance Tuesday.

Paul Parra, 46, was arrested Sunday night without incident and is being held without bail.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says Parra was arrested after a man was found with stab wounds at the Motel 6 on Olive Tree Court Sunday morning.

The victim is expected to be identified by the coroner's office at a later date.

Parra is set to appear in court for preliminary hearings on Jan. 26 and 27.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

01/14/2026

Sunny

65° / 41°

2%

Thursday

01/15/2026

Sunny

69° / 43°

9%

Friday

01/16/2026

Partly Cloudy

65° / 42°

5%

Saturday

01/17/2026

Partly Cloudy

64° / 43°

2%

Sunday

01/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 43°

2%

Monday

01/19/2026

Mostly Sunny

62° / 43°

3%

Tuesday

01/20/2026

Mostly Sunny

65° / 44°

1%

Wednesday

01/21/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 44°

2%