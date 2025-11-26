Bakersfield movie theater gets heated recliners, $8 tickets in renovation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield movie theater is getting a major makeover that will bring luxury amenities and affordable ticket prices to local moviegoers.

Reading Cinemas at Valley Plaza Mall announced a multi-million-dollar renovation set to be completed in January 2026. The upgrades include heated leather recliner seating, upgraded screens known as Titan Luxe and Dolby Atmos sound, new menu items, and a membership program.

Officials said the heated recliner seats in the IMAX auditorium make it the only IMAX screen with such seating within 100 miles of Bakersfield.

The theater also announced that tickets for regular traditional theater seating will now cost only $8 all day.

The membership program will offer two versions: a free-to-join option and a premium membership, both providing rewards and discounts to members.

Currently, three theaters with the new recliner seats are available, and five more are undergoing renovations scheduled to open in January.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

