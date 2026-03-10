Bakersfield native stranded in Qatar is now safe in Germany

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield native who had been stranded in Qatar for weeks amid escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran is now safe.

Sean Starkey wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday that he made it out of the country.

"When the government can't get you out, a BUNCH of money will when you find the right person," Starkey said.

As of Monday morning, Starkey was in Frankfurt, Germany. He had been stranded at an industrial camp in Qatar as fighting between the U.S. and Iran escalated around him. Starkey has a wife and two children back home in Texas.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

