Bakersfield PD plans DUI and license checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced plans for a DUI and driver's license checkpoint beginning Friday evening.

Police said the checkpoint is expected to take place at an undisclosed location within city limits, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until 2 a.m. the next morning.

Officers are expected to look for signs of alcohol and drug impairment while also checking drivers for proper licensing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

