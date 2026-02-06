Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield PD plans DUI and license checkpoint from 6:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Officers will check for alcohol and drug impairment while verifying proper driver licensing during the Friday evening operation
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
BPD announces DUI/Driver's License checkpoint
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department announced plans for a DUI and driver's license checkpoint beginning Friday evening.

Police said the checkpoint is expected to take place at an undisclosed location within city limits, beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until 2 a.m. the next morning.

Officers are expected to look for signs of alcohol and drug impairment while also checking drivers for proper licensing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

02/06/2026

Mostly Sunny

71° / 47°

0%

Saturday

02/07/2026

Sunny

70° / 46°

6%

Sunday

02/08/2026

Mostly Sunny

70° / 48°

5%

Monday

02/09/2026

Cloudy

60° / 48°

9%

Tuesday

02/10/2026

Mostly Cloudy

63° / 46°

24%

Wednesday

02/11/2026

Mostly Cloudy

59° / 45°

15%

Thursday

02/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

60° / 43°

10%

Friday

02/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

62° / 44°

11%