Bakersfield police and Chase Bank host free fraud prevention workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A free workshop in Bakersfield brought together community members looking to protect themselves from scams.

Chase Bank partnered with the Bakersfield Police Department to host the event focused on fraud prevention.

Attendees learned about common scams, including fake texts, spoofed calls, phishing emails, and fraudulent payment requests.

"Most folks are experiencing scams that have the pretense of them knowing someone whether it's someone they know as a friend or an entity like the IRS or government institutions and so it's really important that we take a step back when we feel like we're being pressured to pay or spend money or send money anywhere um it's in those moments of urgency that often we make a mistake," Natasha Felkins said.

Felkins is the community manager for JPMorgan Chase.

The workshop took place at the Chase Bank on 17th Street as part of National Financial Literacy Month.

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