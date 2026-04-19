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Bakersfield police are searching for a suspect following an afternoon shooting incident on Meredith Drive

BPD: Officer
23ABC News
BPD: Officer
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are searching for a suspect following a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Meredith Drive around 4:30. Officers said someone fired shots nearby.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The suspect fled the scene in a white vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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04/18/2026

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