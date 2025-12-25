Bakersfield police arrest 14 in retail theft operation at Valley Plaza Mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested 14 people and recovered more than $3,100 in stolen merchandise during a retail theft suppression operation at Valley Plaza Mall on Tuesday.

The operation was carried out by the department's organized retail theft unit in coordination with several major retailers to identify and apprehend individuals suspected of retail theft.

Participating stores included Old Navy, Macy's, JCPenney, Target, Abercrombie and Fitch, Hollister and Dollar Tree. Police said the focus of the operation was to address organized retail theft and related criminal activity inside the mall.

Five of the 14 arrests met the statutory requirements for felony charges under Proposition 36. Officers also discovered that several individuals contacted during the operation had active arrest warrants.

Authorities recovered approximately 100 stolen items with a total value of more than $3,100. The merchandise was returned to the respective retailers.

Several vehicles believed to be associated with the crimes were impounded during the operation. One vehicle briefly attempted to evade officers before eventually being stopped.

The Bakersfield Police Department said it remains committed to working with retail partners to combat organized retail theft and to help ensure the safety of businesses, employees and shoppers throughout the community.

This story was edited with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

