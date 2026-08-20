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Bakersfield police arrest man on drug charges after months of complaints at Panama Lane shopping centers

Jesus Rodriguez, 66, was arrested Monday after officers allegedly found methamphetamine, packaging materials, a scale, a ledger, and cash on him. Police say a shotgun was later found at his home.
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23ABC
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Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police arrested a 66-year-old man on drug charges Monday following months of complaints about loitering, drug use, assaults, and vandalism at shopping centers along Panama Lane.

Jesus Rodriguez was taken into custody Aug. 17, 2026, in the 4800 block of Panama Lane as part of a narcotics investigation by the Bakersfield Police Department's Impact Unit.

Officers say they found Rodriguez in possession of 2.4 oz. of crystal methamphetamine, packaging materials, a scale, a pay-and-owe ledger, and $192.88.

Following his arrest, officers executed a search warrant at Rodriguez's home, where they say they located and seized a shotgun.

The BPD said the arrest stems from a broader effort to identify narcotics distributors operating in the area. Over the last several months, the department received numerous calls for service at shopping centers on Panama Lane reporting loitering, narcotics use, trespassing, assaults, threats, and vandalism.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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