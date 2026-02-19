Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bakersfield police arrest National Guard recruiter on sex charges with minor

Jacob Robles, 24, visited various schools and colleges in Bakersfield during investigation period
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A California Army National Guard recruiter has been arrested by Bakersfield police on charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor.

Jacob Robles, 24, was arrested Wednesday by the Bakersfield Police Department. Robles works as a recruiter for the California Army National Guard.

During their investigation, police said Robles visited various schools and colleges in Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at (661) 327-7111 or Detective B. Williamson at (661) 326-3870.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

