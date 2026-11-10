Bakersfield police chief discusses deadly Halloween weekend, ongoing investigations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton addressed a series of deadly incidents from the Halloween weekend during his monthly conversation with 23ABC, offering updates on several investigations while repeatedly acknowledging the families dealing with the loss of loved ones.

Stratton joined 23ABC morning anchor Mike Hart Tuesday morning and began with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old at a large party on South Half Moon Drive.

Stratton said there was an exchange of gunfire at the party and BPD detectives have been working to identify those responsible.

“There may be a single piece of information that somebody may be in possession of might be the piece of that puzzle that our detectives need to be able to put that case together,” Stratton said.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or has photos or video from the party to come forward.

“We are looking for additional information to try to be able to identify those that are responsible for this homicide,” Stratton said.

Fatal incidents involving pedestrians

Stratton also discussed two separate fatal incidents involving pedestrians over the Halloween weekend.

In one, a woman was struck by a Bakersfield police patrol vehicle around 2:40 a.m. Stratton said investigators believe the woman had been drinking after leaving a local establishment and that emotional and mental health issues may also have been involved.

“We believe it was an intentional act on her part,” Stratton said, adding that the officer was driving within the speed limit.

Hart also asked about the death of a 12-year-old who was struck on Harris Road while families were out trick-or-treating.

Stratton said investigators do not believe drugs, alcohol or speed were factors in that collision. Instead, he pointed to visibility conditions, including darkness and wet weather.

“We just really encourage people to slow down even more and be aware of the surroundings, especially on Halloween where people are out trick-or-treating and you have people that are crossing the street,” Stratton said.

Officer-involved shooting investigation continues

Stratton also provided an update on a separate officer-involved shooting involving two teenagers riding on a single scooter.

According to the chief, officers had investigated a shooting several days earlier involving two males wearing dark clothing and masks on a scooter. While patrolling the area, officers spotted two males matching a similar description and attempted to conduct an investigative stop.

Stratton said the scooter did not stop.

During the pursuit, he said one of the people got off the scooter, pulled out a gun and fired at officers, striking their patrol vehicle. Officers then returned fire.

Medical aid was provided, but the person who was shot died from his injuries, Stratton said.

“There’s no winners in a set of circumstances like that,” Stratton said. “It’s just a terrible tragedy.”

The chief said both administrative and criminal investigations are continuing, with additional oversight from the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.

“The initial thoughts are that the officers are returning fire and defending themselves,” Stratton said.

BPD supports Wreaths Across America

The conversation concluded with a look ahead to Wreaths Across America, an effort supported by the Bakersfield Police Department to honor veterans laid to rest at the Bakersfield National Cemetery.

Stratton encouraged the community to donate to the program, which places wreaths at veterans’ graves.

“These are our local veterans that are here, that are laid to rest here,” Stratton said. “It’s a great opportunity for our department to be able to partner with an organization to be of service and to show that level of service to our military.”

Stratton described the cemetery as a serene place and said the wreaths create a powerful visual tribute to the veterans buried there.

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