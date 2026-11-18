BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Chief Brent Stratton is addressing questions about why officers' body cameras did not capture the moments leading up to an officer-involved shooting on Pacheco Road.

Stratton says a technical malfunction prevented the department's automatic camera activation system from working as intended.

The system is designed to activate officers' body-worn cameras when they turn on their emergency lights and sirens. However, Stratton says recent vehicle updates caused the technology to malfunction.

"We had a technical malfunction ... based on some vehicle updates that we've been doing. It's been corrected now," Stratton said.

The shooting happened after officers spotted two people riding on a single scooter several days after a similar crime was reported. According to Stratton, the suspects were wearing dark clothing, prompting officers to attempt an investigative stop.

The scooter fled, and as officers pursued, one of the suspects got off and opened fire. Officers returned fire before activating their body cameras.

Stratton says officers are expected to activate their cameras when making contact with the public, but their immediate safety must come first during a life-threatening encounter.

"When bullets are coming at them, my expectation is that they're going to defend themselves, return fire, and then activate their camera and not the other way around," Stratton said.

The chief also says the department has purchased additional technology designed to automatically activate cameras when officers engage their vehicle light bars.

The video released by police shows what the department was able to capture after officers activated their cameras. Stratton says one officer did not activate their camera in time to record the encounter.

He acknowledged the questions surrounding the missing footage, saying they are fair and should be asked.

The investigation remains ongoing. Stratton says officers have been interviewed as part of the criminal investigation, with administrative interviews also underway.

The case will also be presented to the California Department of Justice and is subject to oversight by the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

While Stratton says he is comfortable with the officers' actions based on the information currently available, he emphasized that the investigation has not reached its final conclusions.

He also offered condolences to the family of the person who died in the shooting.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

