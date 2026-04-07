Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry reflects on 30 years of service ahead of his upcoming retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry is stepping down at the end of the month, after 30 years with the department, including six years as its top leader.

Brent Stratton will take over the role as Terry transitions into retirement.

"It's time," Terry said.

Terry has spent 35 years in law enforcement, with the last 29 years serving the Bakersfield community. He took over as chief in 2020, succeeding Lyle Martin.

"I've been so blessed to have the career that I've had," Terry said.

Looking back on his tenure, Terry said he views his time as chief as a stewardship role, navigating the department through the COVID-19 pandemic, the George Floyd protests, and a period of stabilization and growth.

"I was really proud of the men and women of the department and how we managed that," Terry said.

He credited his officers for facilitating peaceful protests and allowing the community to express their anger and fear without the widespread devastation seen in other cities.

In recent years, the department created a community engagement division focused on building trust and problem-solving. Terry noted that the ongoing Department of Justice stipulated judgment has also played a role in shaping the agency.

"We're a better department today because of that," Terry said.

He acknowledged the DOJ process is difficult and expensive, but necessary for improvement.

Despite the focus on community relations, the department continues to handle 250,000 to 260,000 calls for service and make 11,000 to 12,000 arrests annually. Terry pointed to a recent shooting on Half Dome Way on Easter Sunday as a reminder of the ongoing challenges.

"We are still laser focused on public safety and protecting this community," Terry said.

As he prepares to hand over leadership, Terry expressed confidence in Stratton.

"He's very intelligent. He's a student. He approaches things to learn," Terry said.

Originally from Lafayette, Louisiana, Terry plans to remain in Bakersfield and find new ways to serve the community outside of law enforcement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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