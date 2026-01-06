Bakersfield police chief urges safe community intervention after the Foods Co shooting tragedy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry emphasized the importance of community safety and proper intervention methods during a recent interview, addressing concerns about retail theft, DUI enforcement, and department budget challenges.

Following a tragic shooting outside a Foodsco store, Terry urged residents to help combat crime through safe means rather than direct physical intervention.

"I want people to engage. I want people to intervene, but I want you to do that by calling 911 using your cell phone," Terry said. "Be that effective eyewitness because that is the most effective way consistently and the safest way for the community to intervene."

The chief acknowledged community frustration over retail theft, noting that businesses have suffered significant losses. However, recent legal changes have lowered the felony threshold for theft from $950 to $400, and the department has established a dedicated detective unit focused on retail theft.

"We all felt like there was a sense of lawlessness, that the rules just didn't matter, and people were going in and taking huge amounts of theft," Terry said. "The law has changed now and reduced that threshold down to $400 so that it is a felony above that."

Holiday Safety Success

The Bakersfield Police Department reported no fatal accidents during the recent holiday season, a significant improvement that Terry attributed to community partnerships and increased transportation options.

"There's no reason to drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. There are far too many options," Terry said.

Terry praised community partners who provided free Lyft and Uber vouchers during the holidays, emphasizing a zero-tolerance message for impaired driving.

"If you've consumed alcohol or used drugs, do not drive," Terry said. "It is unacceptable and unnecessary for anybody to consume alcohol or drugs and drive."

Budget Challenges Ahead

Terry confirmed that the police department will face budget reductions in the upcoming fiscal year, as part of the city's cost-cutting measures. The department typically sees about 30 officers leave annually for various reasons.

"The costs are outpacing the revenue. That's the reality in our own lives, we see that, and certainly it's happening with the city as well," Terry said.

Despite budget constraints, Terry emphasized that the department will maintain three core priorities: emergency response capacity, crime reduction and prevention programs, and community engagement to build trust and relationships.

The chief expects to absorb reductions through attrition and existing vacancies rather than layoffs, ensuring specialized units like the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team remain operational.

Monitoring and Accountability

Addressing recent monitor reports about officer performance, Terry clarified that clusters of complaints typically relate to specific assignments and circumstances rather than problematic behavior patterns.

"We do not have clusters of rogue officers that are out roaming," Terry said. "We take this very seriously and are looking at how we're performing and how we're delivering service."

The department continues monitoring officer performance and maintains readiness for emerging challenges, including the potential return of street takeovers that plagued the community several years ago.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

