Bakersfield police host 10th annual audible Easter egg hunt for visually impaired children in the city

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department’s Bomb Squad and the Kern County Superintendent of Schools office hosted the 10th annual Audible Easter Egg Hunt for blind and visually impaired children.

The private event allows students with visual impairments to participate in an Easter egg hunt using larger eggs that emit sound and beeping noises. During the event, children are partnered with police officers who serve as their guides.

The concept originated in 2016 with BPD Sgt. Juan Orozco. He saw an article in Detonator Magazine about a fellow bomb squad member from New York who noticed his daughter losing her vision and decided to create an egg that beeps.

"It's an opportunity for these kids who potentially wouldn't have this opportunity," Orozco said. "It's a great opportunity for them to come out and search for eggs, and they're partnered up with police officers as their guide while they do their egg hunt."

In conjunction with KCSOS, the hunt grows each year. Various community organizations and businesses donate food, sweet treats, prizes, horse rides, a petting zoo, and other crafts and activities for students and parents to enjoy.

"It's just like I feel special like I have a disability," Thais Perez, a student participant at the event said. "I love everybody who's around the community helping us, and they're the best people."

Alison Hall, the principal of the Kern County Superintendent of School shares what this event means to her and the students.

"To get to experience that with them and just see the joy that they have for it every year is, it's very heartwarming for me," Hall said.

"I just hope they feel valued throughout this event and within the community. I hope that here with the Bakersfield Police Department they have a safe space and a place of home where, they could be comfortable around officers, staff and everybody involved," Orozco said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

