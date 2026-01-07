Bakersfield police identify officer in December shooting incident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has identified Officer Pedro Sarabia as the officer involved in a shooting that wounded a suspect in December in northwest Bakersfield.

According to Bakersfield police, a vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop just after 2 a.m. on December 29 near Mohawk Street and Sienna Lane. The vehicle stopped in a residential neighborhood when a passenger got out and ran away.

A struggle began when Sarabia caught up with the suspect. The suspect aimed his gun at the officer, which is when BPD alleges that Sarabia fired his weapon, wounding the suspect.

The body camera footage from the shooting will be revealed at a later date.

Sarabia has been with BPD since November 2023 and remains on routine administrative leave.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

