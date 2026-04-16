Bakersfield police investigate death of 60-year-old man found in Taylor Street apartment as a homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man found inside an apartment as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Taylor Street on Wednesday around 6:18 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible medical event.

Upon arrival, police found the man dead and determined the death was due to an assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

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