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Bakersfield police investigate death of 60-year-old man found in Taylor Street apartment as a homicide

Officers responded to a medical event on Taylor Street and found a 60-year-old man dead from an assault.
BPD investigating homicide
23ABC
BPD investigating homicide
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the death of a 60-year-old man found inside an apartment as a homicide.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Taylor Street on Wednesday around 6:18 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible medical event.

Upon arrival, police found the man dead and determined the death was due to an assault.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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