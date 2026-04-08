Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Bakersfield police investigating suspicious death in downtown alley

A person found with major injuries outside the Aquarist apartment complex just before 11 p.m. later died at a local hospital, prompting a homicide investigation.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Bakersfield police investigate suspicious death in downtown
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a person was found with major injuries in downtown Bakersfield overnight.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the alleyway between our 23ABC news station's studios and the Aquarist apartment complex, located off 20th and V streets. Police found a person outside the building suffering from major injuries.

The person was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

A BPD homicide unit is investigating the incident due to the suspicious nature of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Wednesday

04/08/2026

Sunny

84° / 58°

1%

Thursday

04/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

84° / 57°

3%

Friday

04/10/2026

Mostly Sunny

79° / 55°

24%

Saturday

04/11/2026

Partly Cloudy

74° / 52°

24%

Sunday

04/12/2026

Showers

65° / 48°

66%

Monday

04/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

66° / 47°

24%

Tuesday

04/14/2026

Mostly Sunny

73° / 51°

4%

Wednesday

04/15/2026

Partly Cloudy

76° / 54°

2%