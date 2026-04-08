Bakersfield police investigating suspicious death in downtown alley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a person was found with major injuries in downtown Bakersfield overnight.

Officers responded just before 11 p.m. to the alleyway between our 23ABC news station's studios and the Aquarist apartment complex, located off 20th and V streets. Police found a person outside the building suffering from major injuries.

The person was taken to a local hospital, where they later died.

A BPD homicide unit is investigating the incident due to the suspicious nature of the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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