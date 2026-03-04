Bakersfield police make 492 retail theft arrests in 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police released their year-end numbers on organized retail theft for 2025, revealing 492 total arrests by the department's dedicated unit.

Nearly half of those arrests involved repeat offenders eligible for tougher sentencing under Proposition 36.

Officers recovered more than $136,000 in stolen property and cleared more than 950 cases.

Businesses can report organized retail theft by calling 326-3053.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

