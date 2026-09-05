Bakersfield police pursuit ends in pedestrian death after suspect vehicle hits man on sidewalk

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A man is dead after a Bakersfield police pursuit ended when a fleeing suspect vehicle struck him on a sidewalk early Saturday morning.

Bakersfield Police Department officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Unit were attempting to locate a wanted suspect, Isaiah Andrade, 21, at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Andrade had an active Ramey warrant for firearm possession and gang-related charges, and the firearm was still believed to be in his possession at the time of the investigation.

Officers observed Andrade near Clover Mountain Court and Pine Meadow Drive in north Bakersfield. When officers attempted to apprehend him, he entered the passenger side of a vehicle, which fled from officers.

The suspect vehicle was driven by Gabriel Lopez, 20, who continued to evade officers at high speeds. As the vehicle traveled south on Airport Drive, officers deployed spike strips at the intersection of Airport Drive and Olive Drive as an intervention technique.

The suspect vehicle attempted to avoid the spike strips, lost control, and struck an unidentified adult male pedestrian on the west sidewalk of the roadway. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Lopez and Andrade fled on foot from the vehicle but were quickly apprehended by Special Enforcement Unit officers following a minor use of force. Both were transported to a local hospital for medical clearance and will be booked on charges related to firearm possession, gang activity, felony evading, and Andrade's arrest warrant.

The California Highway Patrol is handling the traffic collision investigation. Surrounding roadways are expected to be affected for several hours. The Bakersfield Police Department is conducting a related criminal investigation and assisting CHP with traffic control.

Pending criminal charges related to the collision and the pedestrian's death will be determined by CHP at the conclusion of their investigation. The identity of the pedestrian will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.

BPD is treating the incident as a critical incident and has opened an administrative investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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